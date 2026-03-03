Heavy equipment falls into hole during Washington County demolition project

A demolition project in Washington County had a fright on Tuesday morning as a piece of heavy equipment fell into a hole. County leaders said there were no major injuries.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the Courthouse Square project in Washington.

"I just heard this really loud crash, and I looked back, and I saw it fall into a sinkhole, I guess, or below the level," Steve Dittmer said about witnessing the equipment fall.

Right now, there has been no official reason given for how this all happened. It was during the demolition project on parts of Courthouse Square. For people who work with heavy equipment, like Larry Harshuy, who was looking at the aftermath, it's a scary situation.

"I know what was going through the operator's mind. It's crazy. That's sketchy," he said.

According to a Washington County spokesperson, the man inside the equipment was examined at the scene as a precaution. Witnesses saw him get out of the equipment on his own and walking.

"I was worried about him. I wasn't so sure he was going to be OK," Dittmer said.

The company doing the work, the Adamo Group, did not respond to any request for comment on this incident.

"It happens. Something that heavy can fall through anything," Harshuy said.

Washington County leaders have asked for a public safety report on this incident from the general contractor.