Several suspicious packages sent to officials at Washington County Courthouse

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person was taken to the hospital and hundreds of employees were sent home after several suspicious packages were sent to the Washington County Courthouse.

The courthouse was evacuated on Thursday after several suspicious packages were sent to the facility addressed to judges and Washington County officials.

One package was opened by a court administrator. There was a substance inside that was tested, but officials said it wasn't anything to be concerned about.

All the buildings on the campus were searched and about 900 employees were sent home for the day.

#NEW: FBI agents are en route to the Washington County courthouse after several suspicious packages arrived at the facility. Employees have been sent home for the day. @KDKA — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) February 9, 2023

There was a return address on the packages, but officials declined to give more details. They wouldn't confirm if there was a note inside.

The remaining packages weren't opened, officials said.

The FBI is now en route to investigate.

