Watch CBS News
Local News

Several suspicious packages sent to officials at Washington County Courthouse

By Meghan Schiller

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person was taken to the hospital and hundreds of employees were sent home after several suspicious packages were sent to the Washington County Courthouse.

The courthouse was evacuated on Thursday after several suspicious packages were sent to the facility addressed to judges and Washington County officials.

One package was opened by a court administrator. There was a substance inside that was tested, but officials said it wasn't anything to be concerned about.  

All the buildings on the campus were searched and about 900 employees were sent home for the day. 

There was a return address on the packages, but officials declined to give more details. They wouldn't confirm if there was a note inside.

The remaining packages weren't opened, officials said. 

The FBI is now en route to investigate. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Meghan Schiller
Meghan Schiller - KDKA

Meghan Schiller is an Emmy-nominated journalist who joined KDKA in October 2017. She's thrilled to be back in her hometown and reporting at the station she grew up watching.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 12:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.