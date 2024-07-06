Washington County Board of Elections votes to hire lawyer to fight lawsuit over mail-in ballots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Washington County Board of Elections is spending tax dollars to fight a lawsuit against them over their decision not to count mail-in votes with errors on the return envelopes, and not allow people to correct them.

As KDKA-TV has reported, the ACLU announced the suit against the county elections board earlier this week.

Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi tells KDKA-TV that the board voted two-to-one to hire a lawyer to fight the case.

Maggi was the only dissenting vote, saying taxpayers should not have to foot the bill.