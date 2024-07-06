Watch CBS News
Local News

Washington County Board of Elections votes to hire lawyer to fight lawsuit over mail-in ballots

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County Board of Elections votes to hire lawyer to fight lawsuit over mail-in ballots
Washington County Board of Elections votes to hire lawyer to fight lawsuit over mail-in ballots 00:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Washington County Board of Elections is spending tax dollars to fight a lawsuit against them over their decision not to count mail-in votes with errors on the return envelopes, and not allow people to correct them.

As KDKA-TV has reported, the ACLU announced the suit against the county elections board earlier this week.

Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi tells KDKA-TV that the board voted two-to-one to hire a lawyer to fight the case.

Maggi was the only dissenting vote, saying taxpayers should not have to foot the bill.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.