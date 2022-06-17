Attorney accused of letting inmate listen to conversation with other attorney

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local attorney is accused of crossing the line.

Kimberly Furmanek, 34, is facing charges of intercepting communications and conspiracy after investigators say she developed a relationship with jail inmate John Lazear, 38, and allegedly allowed him to listen in on a conversation she had with the attorney representing him.

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh says Kimberly Furmanek used to work in the county as an attorney and currently works as a public defender in Westmoreland County. The inmate she is accused of having a relationship with is being held at the Washington County Jail also facing multiple charges.

Investigators say Furmanek let Lazear listen in on a call she had with his attorney James Jeffries last month.

Before Jeffries picks up the phone, court documents show Furmanek saying to Lazear "Can you not run your mouth" and "Please don't run your mouth, Johnnie."

When Jeffries picks up, Furmanek says: "Jim, it's Kim." and "I thought he was going to trial this term."

Investigators say Furmanek was asking Jeffries about Lazear's active cases. Walsh says his detectives learned about the phone conversation through a different investigation.

"Miss Furmanek was having a relationship with this individual and through the course of that investigation and other investigations, we came up with this issue with regard to wiretapping," said Walsh.

Walsh says Furmanek used to be Lazear's conflicts counsel attorney. However, the county court administrator says she was terminated from her role in December of last year. He says she was hired as an attorney for the county in December of 2018. He couldn't comment on the charges due to it being a personnel matter.

Walsh says Furmanek was eventually banned from being able to enter the jail due to her inappropriate behavior. He says she tried to call the jail under different identities.

"Because they had her telephone number, she was getting different numbers and contacting the correctional facility with different numbers and different aliases to get access to Mr. Lazear.

Walsh says Lazear is also facing charges for allegedly threatening Jeffries and his staff after Jeffries requested to no longer represent Lazear as his defense attorney.

Investigators say attorney Jeffries had no idea his conversation with Furmanek was being recorded last month.

Jeffries issued this statement: "I am very disappointed that another colleague would record me and use your trust without your permission. I considered her a friend and colleague and I believe what she did gives our profession a real black eye."

KDKA also reached out to the Westmoreland County public defender's office to see if Furmanek still works there. They said they have no comment at this time.