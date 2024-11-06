Washington Commanders don't want Steelers fans and Terrible Towels taking over Northwest Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Washington Commanders say they have a plan to stop Pittsburgh Steelers fans and their Terrible Towels from taking over Northwest Stadium on Sunday.

The Commanders are set to hand out burgundy towels to fans before Sunday's game to combat Steelers fans bringing Terrible Towels inside the stadium in Landover, Maryland, Penn Live reported.

The move to avoid a Terrible Towel takeover is tied to Steelers fans being willing to travel to the team's road games and make their presence known. After the team's Week 6 game against the Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin praised fans of the black and gold who traveled to Las Vegas for the game.

"That was a special day from a support standpoint," Tomlin said.

The Terrible Towel is an iconic yellow rally towel synonymous with the Steelers and their fans. Myron Cope created the Terrible Towel on Dec. 27, 1975, and it has been part of Steelers' lore ever since.

The Steelers (6-2) and Commanders (7-2) are set for a heavyweight battle on Sunday. Both teams enter the game on three-game win streaks behind strong quarterback play. Russell Wilson has helped inject life into the Steelers' offense, while Jayden Daniels has been a rookie sensation for Washington.

"Quarterback mobility is an asset to (Daniels), but I've been really impressed by his prudent use of it," Tomlin said on Tuesday.

The Steelers are coming off a bye week, while the Commanders beat the New York Giants in Week 9. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Sunday, and the game will be broadcast on KDKA-TV.