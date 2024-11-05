Steelers are "active participants" in trade discussions, Tomlin says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers come into Week 10 rested from a bye last week. They also remain in first place in the AFC North with a 6-2 record.

Tomlin began his press conference by highlighting the timeliness of the bye week, saying it allowed for reflection from a coaching standpoint and allowed some injured players to get closer to full health.

Cornerback Cam Sutton, who was suspended for eight games to begin the 2024 season, has returned to the team's active roster.

Tomlin said Sutton's role as a defensive back is "to be determined," as Tomlin called the veteran a "utility back" due to his versatility at the cornerback and safety positions.

Steelers shopping at NFL's trade deadline

Tomlin said the Steelers "work the trade market" at "all positions" to improve the team.

"I acknowledge that we're active participants in trade discussions, but... we always are."

The NFL's trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The opposition

Pittsburgh's opponent for Week 10, the Washington Commanders, are 7-2 atop the NFC East, led by exhilarating rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

"Quarterback mobility is an asset to (Daniels), but I've been really impressed by his prudent use of it," Tomlin said of Daniels' skill.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is a "significant winner in one-on-one matchups," Tomlin said.

Daniels has 1,945 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions, while the Commanders lead the NFL in team rushing touchdowns with 15.

Injuries

Speaking on Justin Fields' late-week injury before the win over the New York Giants, Mike Tomlin told reporters that Fields suffered an injury on the last day of practice.

"We didn't want a small problem to become a big problem. Given the bye week and the week ahead of us, we're not imagining that to be a problem, but again, we'll let participation be our guide in terms of how we divide the labor up."

The Steelers visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on KDKA-TV.