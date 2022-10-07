Washington Co. DA's Office, Coroner's Office to hold press conference on deadly officer-involved shooting in Monongahela

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Washington County District Attorney and Coroner's Offices will be holding a joint press conference on Friday regarding a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place over the summer.

In July, 29-year-old Cody Bennett died at the hospital after he was shot by Monongahela Police.

Police say Bennett had fired shots near a child's birthday party, and when officers were called, he shot at them. They returned fire, hitting Bennett.

The District Attorney is expected to announce whether or not any charges will be filed in the case.

You can tune into the press conference live on CBS News Pittsburgh at 11:30 a.m. 

