Man dies after being shot by police in Monongahela

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a man was shot by Monongahela Police and later died at the hospital.

According to PA State Police, the man was shot by Monongahela Police when officers responded to reports of shots fired and an attempted homicide.

Police say the officers encountered the man, who was armed with a gun, and attempted to take him into custody.

Their efforts were unsuccessful, and the man was shot by an officer or officers.

The man was flown to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

