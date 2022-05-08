Washington Boulevard reopens after flooding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major Pittsburgh road is reopened after it was closed for days because of flooding.

The flood gates went down on Washington Boulevard after heavy rain Friday. With more rain Saturday, the road stayed closed.

On Sunday, Pittsburgh Public Safety announced the road had reopened and they thanked drivers for their patience.

Heavy rains caused troubles for Pittsburgh roads over the weekend. A landslide shut down busy West Liberty Avenue for hours, and a mudslide still has the ramp that carries traffic to I-376 from southbound Route 19, northbound Route 51 and Woodville Avenue closed.

With the Ohio River expected to rise, the 10th Street Bypass was shut down. As of Sunday morning, the river was at 21.6 feet but KDKA meteorologist Mary Ours said it's expected to recede Sunday. A flood advisory is still in place for the river until late Monday night.