The warming weather in Pittsburgh continues on Thursday, along with abundant sunshine

At this time of the year, quiet is good with the weather, especially when temperatures are expected to remain well above average.

Things are looking fairly quiet when it comes to any one day having severe weather chances that jump off the board as of right now. I do think that the setup is there, though, for severe weather to occur a couple of times next week, so we will continue to monitor that.

While we wait, I hope you can get outside and enjoy what looks to be spectacular weather.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area on Thursday, April 9, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will hit the mid to low 70s. There will be hardly a cloud in the sky. Sounding data does indicate that we will see some jet exhaust streaks in the sky with near-saturated conditions around 9-12 km. This is where most jet aircraft cruise.

The only issue today will be some rain and maybe an isolated storm rumbling over places located along and north of I-80. The GRAF model, the one most likely to be on your TV screen, shows the rain chances the furthest south of all models I have viewed this morning.

The GRAF puts just a brief shower and maybe even an isolated storm rolling through from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It's unlikely you'll see rain outside of that window.

Looking ahead, things are looking fantastic over the next week.

Potential for pollen over the next four days KDKA Weather Center

The average high for this time of the year is just 60°. I am forecasting temperatures above 70 degrees on all but one day over the next nine days.

My only concern is that the atmosphere does look primed for severe weather during a big chunk of next week, but right now, no single day is standing out as a severe weather day.