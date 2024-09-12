Pittsburgh's weather "stuck" in pattern of dry and pleasant weather through the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're stuck in a weather pattern, forced to relive the same type of weather day after day Groundhog Day style, I can't think of a better one to have than what we are seeing right now.

My forecast for today is similar to what we saw yesterday. I forecast a high of 85° yesterday and we hit 85° for the daily high. I am also forecasting a high of 85° for today. Skies should remain sunny for most of the day.

High temperatures - September 12, 2024

I do have mostly cloudy to overcast skies rolling in after 5 p.m. for places south of I-70 due to the massive cloud deck being created by Francine and some associated storms. I don't think this will have much of an impact on daily highs. Morning lows dipped to the 50s in most places and I have noon temperatures right at 80 degrees.

Winds will be out of the southeast at around 5mph. Humidity levels are low with dew points below 55 degrees.

Conditions expected today - September 12, 2024

This weather pattern sticks around through the weekend. Now model data does dip our temperatures into the low 80s on Friday. I keep us up in the mid-80s.

I am forecasting a Friday high hitting 84. I also forecast a high of 84 on Saturday and 85 on Sunday. We should be dry through the weekend. Dew points will slowly tick up but should peak in the low to moderate range with dew points hitting the upper 50s.

Our next rain chance comes in the middle of next week as a piece of tropical energy breaks off of the convergence zone of storms that extend to the east of Francine.

The latest from Tropical Storm Francine

Model data has been fairly consistent that this will be our next shot at seeing rain but this morning's chance for us seeing rain is higher than at any point earlier.

That's good we need rain and data is showing maybe a full inch of rain falling from late Tuesday and through a big chunk of Wednesday. While the rain will be nice, it is not guaranteed. A lot can happen to steer the rain away from us.

We will be keeping a close watch on it.

7-day forecast: September 12, 2024

