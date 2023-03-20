Police: Walmart shoplifter leads troopers on chase in Indiana County

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is accused of leading troopers in Indiana County on a chase after police said he walked out of Walmart with a cart of stolen items.

Police were called to the Walmart in Southtowne Plaza in White Township on Friday afternoon after employees said a man pushed a shopping cart with tools and clothes out of the store without paying.

A trooper found the suspect's vehicle on Oakland Avenue and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but police said the driver made an illegal U-turn, then went back into the Walmart parking lot, driving slowly.

When the driver saw other police cruisers coming towards him, police said he abruptly turned and hit one.

Police said he resisted arrest while being taken out of his vehicle but was taken into custody. All the stolen items were found inside his car, police said.

Charges are pending against the 36-year-old from Somerset, who police did not identify.