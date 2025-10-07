Walmart files application for grant money to tear down Monroeville Mall

The Monroeville Mall could soon be coming down and become a thing of the past.

Walmart purchased the mall in January through the company South Saturn Ridge LLC for a price of $34 million.

The property they purchased includes the main mall building that first opened in 1969, the adjacent strip mall, and the expansion near the front entrance, and the land parcels for Best Buy and Firestone.

The company recently applied for $7.5 million in state grant funding that would be used to tear down the existing mall structures to make way for redevelopment.

In the application for the grant money, the company says the redevelopment would include new retail, restaurant, and entertainment spaces, as well as a public open space for community use.

KDKA has reached out to the company for more details about their potential plans for the property, but haven't heard back.