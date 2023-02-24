More than 1 million Mainstays candles from Walmart recalled over fire hazards

More than 1 million three-wick candles from a popular brand sold exclusively at Walmart have been recalled because they can start fires and injure consumers.

The products under recall include 14-ounce Halloween and autumn-themed Mainstays brand three-wicked candles in glass jars. The candles, which retail for roughly $7 each, come in a variety of themes, including Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

All the scents are under recall, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The candle wicks can burn too close to the side of the container, potentially causing the glass to shatter and posing a risk of fires and injuries. Regulators have received a dozen reports of the candles burning too close to the container edges, causing the glass to crack. At least one person reported getting cut, while another said the candle started a fire.

Consumers are instructed to immediately stop using the candles. They are entitled to full refunds from the manufacturer, Star Soap/ Star Candle/ Prayer Candle.

Walmart, which sold the items between September and November of last year, also alerted consumers to the recall in a tweet Friday.