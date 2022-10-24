Walmart closing its Waterworks location in November

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Walmart is permanently closing its location at The Waterworks Shopping Center, the company announced in a statement on Monday.

The decision was made after a review of the store's finances, a company spokesperson said.

"This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," Felicia McCranie, a company spokesperson, said. "Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations."

The store's employees will be eligible to transfer to other locations, the company said.

The company still has 160 Walmart and Sam's Club locations in Pennsylvania. Other Western Pennsylvania locations include Carnegie, West Mifflin, North Versailles, Moon Township, the Pittsburgh Mills and more.

The last day for the Waterworks location is set for Nov. 11.