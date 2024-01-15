Volunteers spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Westmoreland Food Bank

DELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) -- About 100 volunteers stopped at the Westmoreland Food Bank throughout the day for the second annual Day of Service Monday. Instead of taking a day off, they spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day helping feed the hungry in our community.

All of the volunteers came from near and far to box up food for active duty service members, military veterans and senior citizens.

"Senior citizens are one of our most vulnerable populations here in Westmoreland County and they're one of the ones that are least likely to ask for help," said Jennifer Miller, the CEO of the Westmoreland Food Bank.

Inside the warehouse, she told KDKA-TV that groups of students, families and people are nourishing the lives in more than 1,600 households.

"I think Dr. King would be so proud of what we're accomplishing here today, and all over the country, in feeding people and nourishing lives," Miller said.

This nourishment includes boxing up cereal, peanut butter, milk and more for our neighbors in need. Volunteers formed a long line for stacking, wrapping and preparing the food for hungry homes.

KDKA-TV's Megan Shinn spoke with volunteer Richard Means. "Oh this is fantastic!" he told her. "I don't think I've seen this many on a Saturday when I've packed senior boxes."

Volunteers like Ruth Tolbert said they believe it's the best way to answer Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s most urgent question: "what are you doing for others?"

Tolbert said, "It's a good opportunity because some people, they don't want to hear about Dr. Martin Luther King every day, as we did in the past."

Now his lessons continue through this day of service, in the most necessary of form, by feeding the hungry some food.

"Food is a big thing. Even though some people may get food stamps, it's not enough, so this project is awesome," said Tolbert.

The Westmoreland Food Bank serves our community all year long. Last year it distributed more than 6 million pounds of food. If you missed today's volunteer opportunity, you could register to volunteer another time online.