Volunteers plant over 100 trees in Frick Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Volunteers planted more than 100 trees in Frick Park on Tuesday.

The team effort involved the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the local brand 412. Their goal is to plant 412 trees across the city's parks.

At Frick Park, volunteers also helped with ongoing restoration in the Clayton Hill area, including removing invasive plants and litter.

We can’t thank @Shop412 enough for their awesome volunteer work today in Frick Park! The group was fantastic and even smiled their way through a burst of winter as they planted more than 100 trees 🌳💚#frickpark #412 #volunteer pic.twitter.com/eMWLQHaujI — Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy (@pittsburghparks) November 15, 2022

"We're putting the saying, 'The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, the next best time is now,' to action. We are eager to do our part by planting 412 trees with our community," co-owners Christian and Aaron Kinkela said in a press release.

At 644 acres, Frick Park is Pittsburgh's largest historic regional park, the conservancy says.