Church seeks volunteers to pack meals for Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

A church is calling on volunteers to help pack meals for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

"It matters to people that Pittsburghers are the ones taking care of other Pittsburghers," said Chris Eatough, the lead pastor of Memorial Park Church in the North Hills.

Like last year, when volunteers packed 250,000 meals, the church is calling on the community again. All meals will be donated to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for distribution to families in need.

Eatough explains it's important for everyone to do their part.

"We believe it's our job to do something about food scarcity in this area and so we want to do everything we can so Pittsburghers know this church is for them, this community is for them," Eatough said.

Volunteers can show up at the church to help on Saturday, April 18, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or Sunday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Community members of all ages are welcome, and those interested can sign up online.

"I think family is centered around a table and to know where your next meal is and where it's coming from, there's a dignity in food and being able to eat together and to know where that comes from," Eatough said.

