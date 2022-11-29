Watch CBS News
Local News

Volunteers needed for Pittsburgh's Snow Angels Program

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Volunteers needed for Pittsburgh's Snow Angels Program
Volunteers needed for Pittsburgh's Snow Angels Program 00:35

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Are you ready to be a Snow Angel this winter? 

The City of Pittsburgh has launched sign-ups for the Snow Angels Program, which sees volunteers shovel and salt sidewalks for their neighbors who are elderly or living with disabilities.

The city says in many neighborhoods, the number of individuals who need this help far surpasses the number of volunteers.

So, if you live in places including Beechview, Brookline, East Liberty, Greenfield, and Sheraden, your help is badly needed.

There are more neighborhoods in need. You can see the full list and sign up both to volunteer or to receive help by clicking here.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 12:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.