Volunteers gather to help beautify Jewish cemeteries ahead of Tree of Life shooting anniversary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thursday will mark four years since 11 lives were lost in the Tree of Life synagogue mass shooting.

Today, people volunteered their time to clean up a cemetery and gardens in our area to remember the victims.

Volunteers cleaned up Beth Abraham Cemetery in memory of Bernice and Sylvan Simon, who were killed when a gunman opened fire in the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 28, 2018.

Repair the World Pittsburgh and the 10.27 Healing Partnership organized several volunteer events throughout October, leading up to the 4th commemoration of the Tree of Life synagogue mass shooting. 11 people were killed and several others were injured.

Today, volunteers joined the Jewish Cemetery Burial Association of Greater Pittsburgh to clean monuments, trim ivy, and rake leaves at Beth Abraham Cemetery in Brentwood.

This clean-up was planned in partnership with Marc Simon, the son of Bernice and Sylvan Simon.

JCB's Executive Director, Barry Rudel, said it was heartwarming to see people dedicate their time to beautifying Jewish cemeteries.

"The Simons are so committed to the memory of all of the victims and it's a privilege to be a part of their effort. Marc Simon is dedicated to Washington Cemetery and that's one of the reasons that he extended their day of service for her at Beth Abraham," said Rudel.

There were several other commemorative days of service events, including garden maintenance at Sheridan Avenue Orchard and garden bed construction, and Grounded Tranquility Garden.

There will be another gardening service event at Sheridan Avenue Orchard on Tuesday night.