Watch CBS News
Local News

Volunteers deliver Mother's Day meals to women on the North Side

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Volunteers deliver Mother's Day meals to women on the North Side
Volunteers deliver Mother's Day meals to women on the North Side 00:35

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mother's Day is all about making mom feel special, and local volunteers set out to make sure that happens this year. 

On Saturday, volunteers cooked and delivered Mother's Day meals for ladies in the Perry South area.

They delivered 30 free meals to women who may be widows or don't have a lot of family.  

"This is just a great way to brighten up someone's day and to remind them even if they don't have family or a lot of friends around, that people do care about them, that God cares for them," said volunteer Charles Chapman.

The group delivers food for women on every holiday to help make sure they feel the love.  

First published on May 8, 2022 / 12:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.