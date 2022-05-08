Volunteers deliver Mother's Day meals to women on the North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mother's Day is all about making mom feel special, and local volunteers set out to make sure that happens this year.

On Saturday, volunteers cooked and delivered Mother's Day meals for ladies in the Perry South area.

They delivered 30 free meals to women who may be widows or don't have a lot of family.

"This is just a great way to brighten up someone's day and to remind them even if they don't have family or a lot of friends around, that people do care about them, that God cares for them," said volunteer Charles Chapman.

The group delivers food for women on every holiday to help make sure they feel the love.