Volunteer fire captain honored for "courageous actions" during Bridgeville high-rise response

A captain from the Presto Volunteer Fire Department was recognized Tuesday night for his actions helping save someone's life when a fire broke out at a Bridgeville high-rise last month.

Captain Brad Falick was recognized Tuesday evening by Collier Township officials for helping save the life of a resident who was trapped in their apartment at the Bridgeville Towers in early May.

A fire broke out on the eight floor of the high-rise in the earlier morning hours and Falick helped get the woman out of the apartment where she was trapped.

"Captain Falick's actions exemplify the highest standards of courage, selflessness, and public service," said Township officials. "His quick response and willingness to put himself in harm's way undoubtedly saved a life."

Presto Volunteer Fire Department Captain Brad Falick was recognized Tuesday night by Collier Township officials for his "courageous actions" during the response to a high-rise fire in Bridgeville last month. Collier Township

Presto Volunteer Fire Department Chief Daniel Wauthier recommended the recognition for Falick, citing his "extraordinary dedication to protecting the community.

"Despite dangerous conditions, Captain Falick successfully located the resident and carried her to safety," officials said. "She was treated by emergency medical personnel and transported to a local hospital."

Falick was given a proclamation during the meeting that recognized his efforts and thanked him for his service to the community.