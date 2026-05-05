Early-morning fire prompts evacuations from Bridgeville Towers senior high-rise

An early-morning fire has forced several people out of the Bridgeville Towers senior high-rise apartment building.

The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at the apartment building along Bank Street Extension.

Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Ron Baselj said that the first call came in for a fire alarm on the 8th floor of the building and that the first crews to respond rescued one woman from the building.

At least one person was taken to the hospital after an early-morning fire prompted evacuations from the Bridgeville Towers senior high-rise along Bank Street Extension. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

At least three people in total, including one firefighter were taken to the hospital, Baselj said.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Raymond Jester said he was able to get out of the building with his pets before he went back inside to help another woman get out.

"It was very, very scary," Jester said.

Baselj said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.