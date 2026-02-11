Social media influencer Johnny Pittsburgh teams up with Visit Pennsylvania

Visit Pennsylvania has teamed up with well-known social media influencers from around the state to offer one-on-one interaction for potential visitors.

The tourism organization exists to attract travel and tourism to all parts of the state. To tout southwestern Pennsylvania, Visit Pennsylvania chose Johnny Pittsburgh as an ambassador.

He has more than 200,000 followers on Facebook and nearly 70,000 on Instagram. The social media influencer has amassed an enormous following thanks to the uniqueness, attractiveness and even quirkiness of this place we call home.

Now, Visit Pennsylvania is using him as an ambassador to take the love for our area and literally talk to you about it.

"I always say there's a thousand things to do in a 1-mile radius of Pittsburgh," he told KDKA. "So, my part in this program is to give personal recommendations of places I've been to."

All of this will happen over the phone. Visit Pennsylvania created a hotline that anyone can call and ask tourism questions: 1-877-SNWFUN1.

The caller will go through a few prompts to send them in the right direction. Then, a real person will chat with you. Johnny Pittsburgh could be one of those real people. He said he feels honored to have been chosen to be part of this program,

"Theres a lot of influencers, a lot of great organizations and a lot of great things here in Pittsburgh," he said. "And just to be a part of that, to be the conduit, the connector, the ambassador, if you will, I'm absolutely honored, and I can't wait to do this."

Johnny Pittsburgh will be manning the hotline on Feb. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.