Job fair to help local military families

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- DAV and RecruitMilitary are co-hosting a virtual all job fair for veterans.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and includes more than 65 employers.

It's free for all veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

There is still time to register, click here.

For additional job resources for military families, visit this link.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 4:55 PM

