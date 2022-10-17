Job fair to help local military families
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- DAV and RecruitMilitary are co-hosting a virtual all job fair for veterans.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and includes more than 65 employers.
It's free for all veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.
There is still time to register, click here.
For additional job resources for military families, visit this link.
