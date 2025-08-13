North Hills children make friends with residents at Vincentian Terrace Place

A group of children in the North Hills has made a new group of friends this summer, but they won't be returning with them to school.

The residents at Vincentian Terrace Place in McCandless have been meeting with children from the nearby Child Discovery Center every Wednesday this summer, one of the many inter-generational programs the center holds annually.

"Because inter-generational work and programming is one of the Vincentian's many values, we really look for any opportunity to bring the generations together," said Kenna Embree, Vincentian's Community Life Manager. "The research says that there are tons of benefits for both the kids and the adults who participate in inter-generational programs."

The final meeting of the summer was the "Sharing Feast Luncheon" at Vincentian, where both the children and the residents helped make menu items for the meal.

"Inter-generational programs like these work to combat social isolation and loneliness in our older population," said Embree. "It also assists the children with becoming school-ready and implement a little bit more social skills.

One of the pairings that has created a special bond is Vincentian resident Jean Shema and a little boy named Bryson.

"Bryson actually does not have a grandma, so every time that he's been visiting with us, he runs into the room with a big smile on his face and says, 'I can't wait to see my grammy friend!'" says Embree.

"He's the sweetest little boy," Shema said of Bryson. "He calls me 'Grammy' just like my grandkids used to call me 'Grammy.'"

For the final session, the participants sat down for lunch, but also a special gift exchange. Shema gave Bryson some school supplies for the upcoming year, and Bryson surprised her in return with a dozen red roses.

"I was so surprised," Shema said. "I don't think I've gotten flowers for many years, so I was really happy when he brought me the roses."

Shema says this is her first year with the program, and she enjoys interacting with the children.

"They make me feel young," she said.

"For me, as a facilitator, it has been such a blessing to see the smiles on everybody's faces, and hear their appreciation for the younger generation and vice versa," said Embree.