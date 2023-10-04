Views and Brews pairs tours of Downtown Pittsburgh real estate with beer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a lot of real estate in Downtown Pittsburgh, and whether you're looking to move in or just be nebby, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and several local breweries have got an event planned just for you.

Enter the Views and Brews Downtown Living Tour taking place next Thursday, Oct. 12 from 4-8 p.m. This event is brought to you by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, and Jack Dougherty of the PDP says this is a great new way to discover the city even if you are not looking for a place to live.

"I think it is coming down and experiencing Downtown in a way that maybe you're not used to. Seeing some of these available residential condos, apartments, and amenities maybe that you weren't aware of being there before," Dougherty said.

Tours cost $15 dollars and they start and end at the Steel Plaza. This is where you will find several local breweries, including Cinderlands. Co-owner Joanna Warden says that this event is a great way to show off both her business and the downtown.

"It's a good way to show people what's down here. A lot of stuff moved out of the city and a lot of stuff is moving back and it is a safe place and people are going out, people are living here and there is a community kind of aspect to come to," Warden said.

For more information, click visit the Pittsburgh Downtown Parntership's website.