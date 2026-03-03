Video shows man hurling himself through broken glass door of Ambridge restaurant before stealing cash

A stunning video shows a brick shattering the front door of a restaurant in Ambridge before a man hurls himself through the broken glass.

"It looks like a superhero diving through a window for an action movie," said Nicole Thompson, the manager of the Maple Restaurant.

From the moment he lands inside to the moment he climbs back out, just fifteen seconds pass. He goes straight behind the counter. He doesn't touch the register. Instead, he goes directly to the locked petty cash drawer below it, using enough force to break it open. He got away with nearly a thousand dollars.

"He did know exactly where to go, exactly where everything would have been and how to get into it," Thompson said.

She said the restaurant had to fire an employee in the past week and she says she believes the suspect may be connected to that person. She calls the timing suspicious.

"The fact that somebody could do that to a small business owner with just no remorse, it's just wild to me," she said.

Maple Restaurant has been family-owned since 1963. The owner took it over from his father several years ago. Thompson says it may sound cliché, but this place is family.

"I will do everything in my power to find the person who did this," she said.

Police are reviewing the surveillance video and following up on leads. If you recognize the man in the red hoodie, you're asked to call them.

