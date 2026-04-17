Video showing Pittsburgh officer striking woman in handcuffs under review

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said an investigation is underway into a video that shows an officer striking a woman while she's in handcuffs.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said the incident has been referred to Pennsylvania State Police for review.

Police said officers were patrolling the area of Forest Way in Homewood North on Wednesday amid previous reports of drug use in the area. According to the criminal complaint, one of those people, 28-year-old Angel Bradford, tried to conceal a crack pipe, ran from officers and resisted arrest.

Police said Bradford refused to walk and scratched officers. The criminal complaint says an officer struck Bradford in the face in an attempt to get her to stop biting.

The criminal complaint says the other person, 54-year-old Calvin Everette, who told KDKA he's Bradford's husband, was handcuffed because he intervened with Bradford's arrest, yelling and telling officers to get off her.

Pittsburgh police say due to concerns raised by several community partners, the arrest has been referred to a use of force expert from state police to determine the appropriateness of the force applied.

Pittsburgh's Independent Citizen Police Review Board is also conducting an investigation.

"Things that we need to verify: No. 1 is whether or not this was an appropriate use of force or if it was an assault, officer onto a civilian. And second, and equally important, is whether it was administratively correct," Independent Citizen Police Review Board executive director Beth Pittinger said.

Officials tell KDKA both Bradford and Everette are experiencing homelessness. Everette was released from police custody, and he says at last check, his wife is still in jail.