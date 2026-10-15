Video shows officer punching and tasing man sitting in chair on Donora porch

Video of an arrest in Donora that shows an officer punching a man sitting in a chair and using a Taser on him is prompting calls for an investigation.

The video shows Shawn Bowman sitting in a chair as an officer tries to handcuff him after being called to his home for a domestic disturbance.

In the video, you see Bowman move his hand toward the officer's hands. Then the officer punches him in the face twice and uses a Taser. Bowman falls to the ground.

Longtime Donora resident Dennis Hawkins Jr. said the video raises questions.

"I just started shaking," Hawkins said. "I can't believe that someone in our town is going through this from a person who is supposed to protect and serve the people of this community."

There's no audio on the video we reviewed, so we can't hear their exchange.

In the criminal complaint, the officer writes that after he used the Taser, he repeatedly ordered Bowman to get on the ground and put his hands behind his back before Bowman eventually complied.

"If they're not resisting arrest or causing any threat to you, that force shouldn't be taken," Hawkins said.

"It looks like a rogue officer exercising his right to do whatever he wants to do because he has a badge on," he added.

Hawkins often uses his Facebook page to bring attention to community concerns. After he shared this video, questions about the officer's use of force poured in.

He says the reaction goes beyond anger.

"People are scared," he said. "It seems like no one is safe cause that guy was probably 60 years old."

KDKA-TV took those concerns to Donora police to ask whether they were aware of the video. The chief wasn't in, and we didn't hear back by airtime.