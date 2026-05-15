100-year-old Pittsburgh-area woman who served during World War II to receive honorary degree

A 100-year-old woman who dropped out of college to enlist in the Women's Army Corps during World War II will finally get her degree on Friday.

Robert Morris University on Friday will award an honorary degree to Emily Drake.

Born in 1925 to Polish immigrants in Sharpsburg, Drake was at Robert Morris when World War II broke out. In 1944, she answered the call to serve and left RMU for the Women's Army Corps. At just 19, she became a stenographer, documenting the personal stories of soldiers during World War II.

Emily Drake, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, will receive an honorary degree from Robert Morris University. (Photo: Robert Morris University)

Now, more than eight decades later, Drake is returning to the university to receive an honorary degree, symbolically completing her academic journey.

Drake, who is set to turn 101 on July 4, now lives in Aspinwall and is an active part of western Pennsylvania's veteran community, continuing her lifelong dedication to those who have served.

"We are so proud to honor Emily and showcase her courage, trailblazing spirit and lifelong dedication to our country," Robert Morris President Dr. Michelle Patrick said in a press release. "Her patriotism and selflessness continue to inspire our entire community."

The Women's Army Corps was the women's branch of the United States Army created during World War II. More than 150,000 served during the war, working in noncombat positions like switchboard operators, mechanics and bakers.

The graduation ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday at the UPMC Events Center.