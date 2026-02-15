Verona police searching for wanted man who allegedly lied to police during escape

Police in Verona, Allegheny County, say they are still searching for a wanted man who allegedly lied to officers and gave a false ID after running from a traffic stop.

This comes after the man, identified as Joseph Fisher of Pittsburgh, was involved in a weekend incident at a GetGo parking lot.

Investigators say Fisher ran from a traffic stop and gave officers a relative's name to avoid arrest.

After police released Fisher, investigators determined his true identity, and they learned he had been on the run since Jan. 14. Fisher escaped from a corrections center after being convicted of a robbery.

He now faces new charges, including escaping and providing false information to police.

Anyone with information on Fisher's whereabouts is asked to call the police immediately.