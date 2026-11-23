A car crash in Charleroi, Washington County, on Saturday night left neighbors scratching their heads after the car involved found itself leaning nearly vertical against a home.

Miraculously, no one was hurt, either inside the car or inside the Washington Avenue home, according to Charleroi Fire Chief Robert Whiten Jr.

"The second floor where you see that hole right there was the individual's bedroom. So, we were so glad that he was not home," Whiten Jr. said.

The driver of the sedan managed to get himself out of the car, the chief said. He was unhurt, despite a fall that Whiten believes was at least 12 feet.

The crash occurred along the back of the home, next to the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Eighth Street.

The big question in town has been how it was possible the car ended up in its position.

"They were coming down this [Eighth Street] hill, which is one of the steeper hills in Charleroi. And from what I heard, through the police, they claimed that their brakes let go," Whiten Jr. said. "It had to almost hit the wall and catapult into that top. And once it hit the top, then the back end went down."

A crash at the intersection has happened before. It's the reason the next door lot is empty. In 2020, a driver coming down Eighth Street lost control of his car and slammed into a building that stood there. The driver died. The building had to be taken down.

"It doesn't take much on these hills, and you do get some speed build up," Whiten said, adding that they have frequently had problems with cars coming down steep hills.

The problem has no clear solution, he said. Debate persists on how to best protect homes from cars on neighboring streets, he explained.

In the case of Saturday, a crane removed the car. Its front end was the only portion with significant damage, the chief said.

"You know, you can repair that car, but you can't repair that body," Whiten said. "They were, they were lucky. That's for darn sure."

The homeowner told KDKA-TV that an adjuster has yet to come by to determine if the home is repairable. They told KDKA-TV the home is rented to a veteran, who does have another place to stay.