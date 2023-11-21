Vehicle catches fire after driver crashes into home in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A driver crashed into a home in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood on Tuesday, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that police and EMS crews were called to Reifert Street at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a vehicle into a structure. When crews arrived, first responders had to pull the driver out of his vehicle, which was on fire. The driver was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials said.

No one inside the home the driver crashed into was injured, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. A woman who lives on the main floor of the home was displaced and will stay with family members.

A man who lives on the second floor was not injured and is safe after the crash, but crews spent time trying to get him out of the house because the staircase was blocked. He will receive help from the American Red Cross on temporary housing.

The cause of the crash, Pittsburgh Public Safety said, is being investigated as a probable drug overdose. It is not clear if the driver will face charges.

The Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections has been called to examine the structural integrity of the house.