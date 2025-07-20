Vargas and Tauchman lead White Sox over Pirates 7-2 for 1st series sweep of season

Miguel Vargas and Mike Tauchman hit back-to-back homers in a four-run first inning, and the Chicago White Sox cruised to a 7-2 victory over the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday for their first series sweep this season.

Vargas hit a three-run shot to open the scoring against Andrew Heaney, his 11th homer of the year, but first since June 15. Tauchman followed by launching a drive that carried over the right-field stands and bounced into the Allegheny River.

The White Sox became the last major league team to sweep a series this season as they sent the Pirates to their 11th loss in 12 games.

Tauchman hit a two-run double in the fifth to chase Heaney and extend the lead to 7-1.

Aaron Civale (2-6) got his first win in seven starts since being acquired from Milwaukee in a June 13 trade. He gave up one unearned run and three hits in six innings with six strikeouts.

Vargas, Tauchman, Chase Meidroth and Michael A. Taylor each had two hits for the White Sox.

Heaney (4-9) was tagged for seven runs and nine hits in four innings. The left-hander has lost six of seven decisions since May 26.

Vargas' home run to center field put the White Sox on the path to a three-game sweep.

Andrew McCutchen's ninth-inning double for Pittsburgh was his 2,232nd hit, tying Pirates great Willie Stargell for 180th on the MLB career list.

Up next

The White Sox open a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in Tampa, with Sean Burke (4-8, 4.36 ERA) pitching for Chicago against fellow right-hander Shane Baz (8-5, 4.17).

National League All-Star Game starter Paul Skenes (4-8, 2.01 ERA) goes for the Pirates on Monday night to begin a three-game series with visiting Detroit and Jack Flaherty (5-9, 4.65).

