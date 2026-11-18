Thanksgiving is now just a week away, and many of us will be gathered around a table full of food with family and friends next Thursday.

But there are so many other people in our communities who wouldn't have that without the help of local food pantries and the KDKA Turkey Fund.

One of those pantries is run by the Kiski Area Association of Churches.

It's held once a month at the Vandergrift Presbyterian Church.

"There is quite a bit of need. It's been growing the last couple of years, especially this last year," said Pastor Todd Ruggles, who is the coordinator of this pantry.

Volunteer Nancy Russo added, "We have many more families and many more senior citizens applying and asking for help."

When trucks from the Westmoreland County Food Bank pull up outside the church for the monthly distribution, a hive of activity ensues. As workers offload the food, volunteers inside start packing boxes for nearly 200 families.

Outside, those families are lined up in cars, around the block, waiting for the drive-through distribution to begin.

"It can be tiring, but it is rewarding because we know that we're helping people in our community who need the help," Ruggles said.

Ruggles says the increase in need this year seems to stem from three main areas.

"Some of it is job loss, but I would say probably the biggest driver is SNAP benefit cutbacks and inflation," he said.

Russo, who has been volunteering there for a decade, is on the front lines every month, meeting with those who come there, face to face.

"I'm seeing a lot of people who are telling me when they go to the grocery store how their money just doesn't go as far," she said. "What limited income they do have is not going nearly as far as it used to."

She added that cuts are affecting all walks of life.

"I'm seeing senior citizens who have been on a fixed income for many, many years on Social Security who are not getting any cost-of-living raises. I'm seeing younger families who sometimes have someone in the family who's even working, but unfortunately their wages have not kept up," Russo said.

Vianne Butler of Vandergrift has been coming to this distribution for years to help feed her children.

She's a mother of two who works but says she still can't make ends meet with her salary.

"Oh, the food prices are so high, so it helps out for sure," said Butler.

In addition to this distribution, Ruggles also oversees another one at a nearby high-rise apartment building.

He says he's thankful for the 25 to 30 volunteers who chip in every month, but he worries about the day when there are not enough volunteers.

"We have an older generation that's still very much vested in that, but we have a younger generation that's not coming in as much. There are many that are volunteering, but we have a real lack of younger people to be involved to help out the community, and so I'd love to see that happen more," said Ruggles.

However, both he and Russo say the spirit of generosity in western Pennsylvania remains unmatched, especially when it comes to giving to the KDKA Turkey Fund.

"We are fortunate enough to live in an area where people are very generous and will help their fellow man," said Russo.

"I love the heart that people have to be able to give and support others," Ruggles added. "It's wonderful."

Butler is looking forward to what will be on her Thanksgiving table.

"I have turkey, ham, chitlins, cornbread, greens, mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese," she said.

But she says none of it would be possible without this food distribution.

"I'm very fortunate for sure," Butler said.

"I just want to encourage people to continue to donate to their food banks and to donate to the KDKA Turkey Fund because there is definitely much more of a need," Russo added. "Many more people are living with food insecurity, and with the holidays coming, this is the time for people to reach into their pockets and help those who are less fortunate."

Here's how you can donate to the KDKA Turkey Fund:

You can go to any PNC Bank. If you donate in person, they'll match all donations, up to $100,000.

You can donate online.

You can text "kdturkey" to 50155.

Or you can mail a check to P.O. Box Thanks, Pittsburgh, PA 15230.

From all of us at KDKA-TV, thank you!