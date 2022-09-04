Vandergrift Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 125 years of service

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today was a celebration of a major milestone for a local volunteer fire department.

The Vandergrift Volunteer Fire Department turns 125 years old this year, and a day-long community celebration started with a parade.

That was followed by a Battle of the Barrel contest, fireman Olympics, food trucks, live music, and more outside the fire department.

Event organizers said today was meant to recognize the service of the past -- while setting their sights on the future.