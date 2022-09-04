Watch CBS News
Local News

Vandergrift Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 125 years of service

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Vandergrift VFD celebrates 125 years of service
Vandergrift VFD celebrates 125 years of service 00:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today was a celebration of a major milestone for a local volunteer fire department.

The Vandergrift Volunteer Fire Department turns 125 years old this year, and a day-long community celebration started with a parade.

That was followed by a Battle of the Barrel contest, fireman Olympics, food trucks, live music, and more outside the fire department.

Event organizers said today was meant to recognize the service of the past -- while setting their sights on the future.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 9:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.