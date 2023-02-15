Watch CBS News
Vandergrift council amends ordinance giving kids more places to play

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Vandergrift Borough has changed an ordinance that's letting kids be kids.

The previous version prohibited throwing, kicking, or knocking any ball on borough streets, alleys, and sidewalks.

Now, the Tribune-Review reports that they've changed the ordinance to let kids play with balls or other recreational items.

It remains illegal to throw things like snowballs or stones on borough streets and sidewalks.

