Uvalde, Texas native living in Pittsburgh area devastated by school shooting

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Uvalde, Texas native living in the Pittsburgh area is reflecting on the tragedy in her hometown.

Amanda Bass, who lives in Moon Township, went to Robb Elementary School when she was a child. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire inside the school on Tuesday.

"I have memories of our classroom, my classmates. That was my school," Bass said.

The images from this past week have been heart-wrenching and hard to come to terms with. Bass is still trying to process how her town is at the center of national news.

"It's really awful. It's heartbreaking. It's so hard to hear, it's hard to deal with the reality as things are still unfolding," Bass said.

She said the community is one big family and everyone knows each other. It is the type of town where you always have a friend.

"It's just that type of place where people help each other and look out for one another," Bass said.

Her family still lives in Uvalde, and her relatives knew some of the victims. Bass has been reaching out to family and friends to see what she can do from western Pennsylvania.

"Being so far away, it's hard," Bass said. "There is so much information online that we're trying to comb through and see what's really happening."

She said monetary donations are always welcome to any of the verified memorial funds. But Bass said that a simple way people can help is by sending a card to show unity with the grieving community.

"There are so many kids in that community who are still trying to deal with this," Bass said. "They can't be shielded from what's going on."

Bass said even in the darkest times, the light will find a way to shine.

"It's just dark and sad, but there is so much hope," she said. "It's a resilient community."

An official account with First State Bank has been set up for donations through UCISD to assist the families of this tragedy.



Please know that the FSB account, is the only verified location to make any monetary donations. No other source is currently recognized. pic.twitter.com/psQb6fD6Ls — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 25, 2022