Hawkins accounts for 4 TDs in West Virginia's 52-7 win over UT Martin

Michael Hawkins Jr. threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores to lead West Virginia to a 52-7 victory over UT Martin on Saturday.

The Mountaineers are 2-0 for the first time since 2018 and remain unbeaten all-time against teams from the Championship Subdivision.

A week ago, West Virginia looked listless on both sides of the ball after halftime of a 31-24 win over Coastal Carolina. On Saturday, the defense continued to struggle at times and remains a big concern with nothing but Power Four competition ahead the rest of the season.

At least the offense was solid throughout, compiling 313 yards on the ground.

Hawkins threw a 53-yard scoring toss to DJ Epps on the opening drive of the game and he had TD runs of 71 and 5 yards for a 28-0 halftime lead. Hawkins threw a 32-yard scoring toss to tight end Ryan Ward on the first drive of the third quarter.

Hawkins completed five of seven passes for 155 yards and rushed for 96 yards on six carries. He was replaced by backup Scotty Fox Jr. midway through the third.

Epps finished with two catches for 112 yards.

Tate Surber completed 19 of 28 passes for 137 yards for UT Martin (1-2).

John Betts III got UT Martin on the board with 3:25 left in the game, returning a fumble six yards for a touchdown.

The takeaway

UT Martin: The Skyhawks have yet to throw a TD pass in three games. The offense had its chances, but Julian Calvez fumbled the ball away inside the West Virginia 5, a 54-yard TD pass from Surber to Makhia Sherrard was called back by penalty, and Brandon Sims missed a 36-yard field goal.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers' defense looked out of sorts in the first half, allowing 246 yards, including three plays of at least 24 yards and seven plays of at least 10 yards.

Up next

UT Martin plays at Memphis next Saturday night.

West Virginia faces No. 25 Virginia in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday night.