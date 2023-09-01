Use of force in controversial Downtown Pittsburgh arrest objectively reasonable under law, chief says

Use of force in Downtown arrest objectively reasonable under law, chief says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Officers' use of force in making a controversial arrest in Downtown Pittsburgh was objectively reasonable under the law, Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto said following a preliminary investigation by the bureau.

Video shows police punching and kneeing Jashon Martin as they arrested him last Friday on Smithfield Street.

The arrest drew criticism and the NAACP called for more accountability.

On Friday, Mayor Ed Gainey announced the formation of an advisory committee responsible for doing an independent review of past and future use-of-force incidents.

"The committee will consist of community leaders who will draw on their experience of a variety of experts and public safety personnel to discuss what happened, what we learned and what policies we may need to change in order to best serve the public," Gainey said.

According to police, officers witnessed Martin get into a fight with another man. He returned to the area hours later, appearing to have a weapon and engaging in several drug deals, police said.

When officers tried to arrest Martin, they said he resisted, refusing police instructions and trying to grab at his waistband. Martin faces several charges, including aggravated assault.