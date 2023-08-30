BPEP calls for meeting with Pittsburgh police chief over use of force in Downtown arrest

BPEP calls for meeting with police chief over use of force in arrest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The head of the Black Political Empowerment Project says he wants to meet with Pittsburgh's police chief face to face within 48 hours to discuss the arrest of a man in Downtown Pittsburgh last week.

Tim Stevens said he wants a face-to-face talk within 48 hours with Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto to discuss the widely-viewed arrest of Jashon Martin on Aug. 25.

The video of Martin being arrested has garnered attention online over the use of force by officers. The city of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board are said to be moving forward with internal and independent investigations into this case.

However, the officers involved in the arrest have not been placed on leave. Stevens said they should be on desk duty while the investigations are active.

Martin's mother spoke to the media on Wednesday and said the incident and the video of it have overwhelmed her. She believes the officers should be fired.

"He was taken from behind in a bear hug," Diamond Martin said. "Then he has one officer grabbing a right arm. Then another officer grabbing the left arm. He was already detained. There was no need for the excessive force."

Jashon Martin was accused of being involved in a fight and drug deals prior to the arrest. He is facing several charges, including aggravated assault. He is in the Allegheny County Jail, where his mother said he's still experiencing swelling and pain from the incident.

BPEP is meeting with the chief of police and the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board for a pre-scheduled community meeting on Sept. 5. Leaders are encouraging the community to come out and ask their own questions about the arrest.