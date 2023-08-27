Department of Public Safety reviewing use of force during Downtown incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Public Safety has launched an investigation into the use of force during an incident in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday.

The incident in question occurred on Smithfield Street at Strawberry Way.

"The Department of Public Safety is aware of a use of force encounter that occurred during an arrest on the evening of August 25, 2023, on Smithfield Street at Strawberry Way Downtown," the department said in a press release Saturday.

"The Gainey Administration, the Department of Public Safety, and City Council are taking this encounter and the considerable community concern it has generated, extremely seriously and are reviewing all available video footage and gathering as much information as possible pertaining to the incident.

As part of this process, Public Safety will commission an independent Use of Force Review to ensure that Pittsburgh Police are adhering to current policy, national best practices and that the Bureau's academy and in-service training continues to reflect its' commitment to serving our communities in a safe, fair, and equitable manner."

Additionally, the NAACP issued a statement Saturday, saying the organization condemns the use of such tactics during the arrest.

Submitted NAACP

Identities of those involved in the arrest have not been made available as of Saturday.