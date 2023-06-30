Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh hosts annual 'State of Black Pittsburgh'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Thursday night, the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh hosted the "State of Black Pittsburgh."

The annual event highlights the accomplishment of the African-American community in the region as well as addresses the challenges the community faces.

This year's theme was "Building Peace and Prosperity in Our Neighborhoods." The focus was on what is being done to address systemic poverty and gun violence.

"When you hear about Black people, all you hear are negative things," said Carlos T. Carter, president, and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh. "So, we are talking about some of the positive things we are doing and some people are waiting for Superman. We know Superman isn't coming so we have to save ourselves. Talking about the things that are working to move us from surviving to thriving."

New this year is a special two-day conference for students in 11th and 12th grades with workshops, guest speakers, and networking opportunities.

All of it is to shape the next generation of changemakers in Pittsburgh.