Upper St. Clair native Josh Matheny clinches spot on Team USA during Olympic swimming trials

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of Pittsburgh's own is headed to Paris for the Olympics next month!

Upper St. Clair native Josh Matheny has earned a spot on Team USA for the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

Matheny finished second in the 200 meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Indianapolis this week.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JUNE 19: Josh Matheny celebrates after the Men's 200 Meter Breaststroke during the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials on June 19, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

That finish in Indianapolis qualified him for the upcoming Olympic games.

Matheny was a seven-time All-American at the University of Indiana.

During his high school career here in Pennsylvania, he was a four-time WPIAL champion and three-time PIAA champion at Upper St. Clair.

The Olympics in Paris are set to begin late next month.