Watch CBS News
Sports

Upper St. Clair native Josh Matheny clinches spot on Team USA during Olympic swimming trials

By Josh Taylor

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Josh Matheny earns spot on Team USA for next month's Olympics
Josh Matheny earns spot on Team USA for next month's Olympics 00:34

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of Pittsburgh's own is headed to Paris for the Olympics next month!

Upper St. Clair native Josh Matheny has earned a spot on Team USA for the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

Matheny finished second in the 200 meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Indianapolis this week. 

SWIMMING: JUN 19 U.S. Olympic Team Trials
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JUNE 19: Josh Matheny celebrates after the Men's 200 Meter Breaststroke during the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials on June 19, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

That finish in Indianapolis qualified him for the upcoming Olympic games.

Matheny was a seven-time All-American at the University of Indiana.

During his high school career here in Pennsylvania, he was a four-time WPIAL champion and three-time PIAA champion at Upper St. Clair. 

The Olympics in Paris are set to begin late next month. 

Josh Taylor
josh-taylor-web.jpg

Josh Taylor joined the KDKA Sports team in 2015 as an anchor, reporter and producer, after spending more than two years as the weekend sports anchor at KHBS-KHOG in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 2:02 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.