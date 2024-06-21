Upper St. Clair native Josh Matheny clinches spot on Team USA during Olympic swimming trials
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of Pittsburgh's own is headed to Paris for the Olympics next month!
Upper St. Clair native Josh Matheny has earned a spot on Team USA for the upcoming Olympics in Paris.
Matheny finished second in the 200 meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Indianapolis this week.
That finish in Indianapolis qualified him for the upcoming Olympic games.
Matheny was a seven-time All-American at the University of Indiana.
During his high school career here in Pennsylvania, he was a four-time WPIAL champion and three-time PIAA champion at Upper St. Clair.
The Olympics in Paris are set to begin late next month.