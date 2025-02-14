UPMC hospital worker creates paper flower arrangements for McCandless location

Sometimes it doesn't take much to brighten someone's day.

It could be opening the door for another, saying "thank you," or at one local hospital it's seeing something unexpected, and beautiful. When walking through UPMC Passavant in McCandless, once you see one, you start searching to see more.

"We all look forward to it every day," said UPMC Passavant President, Dr. Elizabeth Piccione.

Dozens of roses, tulips, and sunflowers are in front of windows, on tables and even hidden in various departments. They're quite the conversation starter. Not just because they're beautiful, but because they're made from paper and by one person.

"Ones like these, yeah, these take hours. The roses down here are hours," said Steve Sheppard, a hospital aid at UPMC Passavant.

Steve Sheppard has worked at the hospital as an Environmental Services Aid for about 22 years, and in the last seven months, he's been growing his talent and letting it bloom at work.

"These flowers can boldly go where real flowers are not allowed to go. Respiratory irritants that come with flowers, whether it's pollen or fragrance," said Sheppard.

"He does this because he cares about the people that are seeking care here," said Dr. Piccione.

Jean Raible saw Steven's talent one day after he made a small flower and encouraged him to do more.

"He would make extra special flowers for me from cardstock from my mom who passed away recently, so he's amazing," said Raible.

Large flowers, small flowers, some in vases, others in pots. Steve said he doesn't get paid to do it; he just hopes it continues to bring joy to others.

"We love it, everybody loves it."

Because joy can also be a form of healing.