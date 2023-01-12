UPMC raising minimum starting wage to $18 by 2025

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - UPMC's minimum starting wage for employees will raise to $18 an hour by 2025.

UPMC said it's trying to support its workforce of 95,000 employees and recruit new workers.

"In 2016, we were the first health care system in Pennsylvania to announce and achieve $15 an hour and this next step demonstrates our commitment to support our workforce and attract new talent. Once again, UPMC is the first health care employer in the state to make this commitment, and we are proud to lead the way to $18 an hour," said UPMC senior vice president and chief human resources officer John Galley in a press release.

UPMC said the starting wage for entry-level positions will be $18 an hour by January 2025 at Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Williamsport-area hospitals as well as outpatient clinics, ambulatory centers and other facilities and sites.

Wages and benefits for employees represented by unions will continue to be negotiated, UPMC said.