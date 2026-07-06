Large sinkhole disrupts traffic near UPMC Passavant; repairs could take time, officials say

A roadway near UPMC Passavant in McCandless remains closed off after a large sinkhole formed.

Approximately 25 feet long and 12 feet wide, a sinkhole across both lanes of Cumberland Road at Babcock Boulevard in McCandless Township is a sight you don't see often.

"It is right near the access point to the main hospital entrance. There's obviously concern for emergency vehicles. Folks coming here to the professional building for appointments and such are going to run into this," said McCandless Police Chief Ryan Hawk.

It happened right outside the entrance to UPMC Passavant, so it certainly caught the attention of McCandless EMS Chief Chris Dell.

"Especially to be that close to the hospital. You know that's a concern," said Dell.

Chief Dell said he immediately thought of the impact beyond the hospital walls.

"It wasn't access to the hospital that came to my mind, but the access; there are two big facilities actually on Cumberland Road behind there, and we go to those facilities fairly often," Chief Dell said.

A massive sinkhole has closed one of the roads near UPMC Passavant. KDKA-TV Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

However, he said UPMC has been very communicative with emergency responders to make sure they can do their jobs.

"Despite a large sinkhole on Cumberland Road, all entrances to UPMC Passavant in McCandless remain open and accessible. Hospital operations are continuing as usual," a UPMC spokesperson told KDKA-TV on Monday morning.

"(It's) sad that it happened right in front of the hospital, you don't want to see that happen anywhere," McCandless town manager John Schwend said.

KDKA-TV's crew noticed that the sinkhole appeared to be growing as of Monday morning.

"There's a chance it will get worse before it gets better, especially if we have more rain today," explained Schwend.

A wide perimeter of more than 20 barricades has been erected to ensure pedestrian and vehicle safety while repair work continues.

"Something that appeared like this didn't happen just from yesterday. That happened from probably some infrastructure that had been deteriorating over time, and it just gave way with a big rain," Schwend said.

With more rain throughout the morning, cars detoured around.

"This is a major artery. People use it to get to the hospital, but they also use it as a pass-through from Peebles Road to Babcock," said Schwend.

Township officials also posted suggested detours on their Facebook page.

Now, a 30-foot-deep manhole next to it could help them fix the sinkhole issue.

"We will have to see if the pipe at the bottom is collapsed. If the pipe in the middle collapses, then figure out who's going to repair it," said Schwend.

Schwend said questions remain around who's responsible for the pipes, but with repairs the priority, it's clearly the talk of the town.

"No PAT buses in the hole, that is the good news, and 'It' with the red balloon is not in there either," said Schwend, referencing the time a Port Authority bus fell into a sinkhole in downtown Pittsburgh.

This sinkhole situation is also bringing out gratitude that no one was hurt.

It remains unknown when the road, which is owned by the township, will be fully repaired and reopened. Schwend said it will not happen overnight or any time on Monday.