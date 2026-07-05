Sinkhole closes portion of road near UPMC Passavant hospital

Crews have blocked off a portion of a road in McCandless, Allegheny County, near UPMC Passavant, after a large sinkhole formed.

A township official confirmed to KDKA-TV on Sunday night that Cumberland Road is closed at Babcock Boulevard in front of the hospital. Barricades have been erected to ensure no pedestrians or vehicles have access to the area while repairs are made.

Crews have blocked off a portion of a road in McCandless, near UPMC Passavant, after a large sinkhole formed. KDKA-TV

UMPC Passavant remains accessible via the Babcock Boulevard entrance and from the Peebles Road side of Cumberland Road, officials said.

A fire chief responding to the call told KDKA-TV that there are pipes underneath the area where the sinkhole formed, adding that he was unsure when the road would reopen or how long repairs would take.

No injuries have been reported. The area will remain closed while repair work continues.