Watch CBS News
Local News

UPMC nurse crochets matching hats and headbands for moms and babies

/ CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC nurse crochets matching hats and headbands for moms and babies
UPMC nurse crochets matching hats and headbands for moms and babies 00:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some moms got to celebrate Mother's Day early at UPMC thanks to a talented nurse. 

Magee-Womens Hospital nurse Caitlin Pechin made adorable mommy and me matching hats and headbands for moms and their newborns. 

Her gifts to the moms and babies were to remind moms just how special they are this Mother's Day.

Congratulations and happy Mother's Day to all the new moms. You can see some of the cute photos below: 

upmc-mothers-day-babies-1.png
(Photo: UPMC)
upmc-mothers-day-babies.png
(Photo: UPMC)
upmc-mothers-day-babies-2.png
(Photo: UPMC)
upmc-mothers-day-babies-3.png
(Photo: UPMC)

First published on May 7, 2022 / 11:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.