UPMC nurse crochets matching hats and headbands for moms and babies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some moms got to celebrate Mother's Day early at UPMC thanks to a talented nurse.

Magee-Womens Hospital nurse Caitlin Pechin made adorable mommy and me matching hats and headbands for moms and their newborns.

Her gifts to the moms and babies were to remind moms just how special they are this Mother's Day.

Congratulations and happy Mother's Day to all the new moms. You can see some of the cute photos below:

(Photo: UPMC)

(Photo: UPMC)

(Photo: UPMC)